Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Stake Lessened by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

NYSE HTA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.51. 18,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,511. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.51. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.54%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

