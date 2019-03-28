Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,744.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,402,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,121 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 272.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $32.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.17 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

