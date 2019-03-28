Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Given a $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) has been given a $31.00 price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

HR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.44. 547,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,360. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,744.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,402,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,353,121 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

