Headinvest LLC Raises Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Chubb by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Chubb by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,513,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,075,000 after purchasing an additional 269,987 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 75,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.16. 12,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $141.22.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $326,411.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $2,412,771.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,946,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.70.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

