Head-To-Head Comparison: Bilibili (BILI) vs. The Competition

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bilibili to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -14.84% -15.97% -8.14% Bilibili Competitors -40.54% -2,507.37% -10.31%

18.6% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $597.01 million -$83.36 million -46.61 Bilibili Competitors $1.30 billion $83.81 million -46.92

Bilibili’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bilibili and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 6 0 2.86 Bilibili Competitors 479 2002 2820 136 2.48

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Bilibili’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Bilibili beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

