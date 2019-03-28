Head to Head Analysis: PetroChina (PTR) versus FEC Resources (FECOF)

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Dividends

PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. FEC Resources does not pay a dividend. PetroChina pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares PetroChina and FEC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina $355.63 billion 0.33 $7.95 billion $1.78 36.48 FEC Resources N/A N/A $1.80 million N/A N/A

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Volatility and Risk

PetroChina has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PetroChina and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina 2.35% 3.84% 2.21% FEC Resources N/A -9.80% -9.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PetroChina and FEC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroChina 0 3 5 0 2.63 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

PetroChina currently has a consensus target price of $94.35, suggesting a potential upside of 45.30%. Given PetroChina’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PetroChina is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of PetroChina shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PetroChina beats FEC Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total length of 82,374 km, including 51,315 km of natural gas pipelines, 19,670 km of crude oil pipelines, and 11,389 km of refined product pipelines. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; import and export of goods and technology; and import and export agency business, as well as provision of technology promotion, professional contractor, and main contractor services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and other mineral related opportunities in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Plc, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located in the West Philippine Sea west of Palawan Island. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the Service Contract 14 Block A Nido, Block B Matinloc, and Block B1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 66.67% interest in the Service Contract 40 North Cebu covering a total area of 4,580 square kilometers located in the Central TaÃ±on Strait and Visayan Sea. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

