Head-To-Head Analysis: Farfetch (FTCH) vs. The Competition

Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) is one of 126 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Farfetch to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Farfetch and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farfetch
|$602.38 million
|-$155.57 million
|-46.20
|Farfetch Competitors
|$2.75 billion
|$435.06 million
|12.19
Profitability
This table compares Farfetch and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farfetch
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Farfetch Competitors
|3.24%
|2.91%
|2.04%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
42.0% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Farfetch and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Farfetch
|0
|1
|9
|0
|2.90
|Farfetch Competitors
|1044
|4583
|8258
|359
|2.56
Farfetch presently has a consensus target price of $28.56, suggesting a potential upside of 4.75%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.95%. Given Farfetch’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farfetch has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Farfetch rivals beat Farfetch on 10 of the 12 factors compared.
Farfetch Company Profile
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
