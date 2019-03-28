Head-To-Head Analysis: Farfetch (FTCH) vs. The Competition

Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) is one of 126 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Farfetch to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Farfetch alerts:

This table compares Farfetch and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $602.38 million -$155.57 million -46.20 Farfetch Competitors $2.75 billion $435.06 million 12.19

Farfetch’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch N/A N/A N/A Farfetch Competitors 3.24% 2.91% 2.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Farfetch and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 1 9 0 2.90 Farfetch Competitors 1044 4583 8258 359 2.56

Farfetch presently has a consensus target price of $28.56, suggesting a potential upside of 4.75%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.95%. Given Farfetch’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farfetch has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Farfetch rivals beat Farfetch on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.