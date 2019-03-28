Head to Head Analysis: Allianz (AZSEY) versus Its Rivals

Allianz (OTCMKTS: AZSEY) is one of 19 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Allianz to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Allianz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Allianz and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $154.19 billion $8.81 billion 10.92 Allianz Competitors $13.74 billion $1.05 billion 34.36

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Allianz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Allianz pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Allianz pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 31.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Allianz has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allianz’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Allianz and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 0 0 5 0 3.00 Allianz Competitors 186 677 765 39 2.39

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 8.29%. Given Allianz’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allianz has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 5.71% 11.81% 0.83% Allianz Competitors 7.10% 18.06% 9.00%

Summary

Allianz rivals beat Allianz on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private health, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, as well as alternative products; and investment management services. Its Corporate and Other segment provides various banking products for corporate and retail clients; and alternative investment management services in the private equity, real estate, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

