HCP, Inc. (HCP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,802 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HCP were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in HCP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of HCP by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCP by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCP in the third quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of HCP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on HCP in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE HCP opened at $31.59 on Thursday. HCP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.30. HCP had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 57.41%. The firm had revenue of $441.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

