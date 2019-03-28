HB Fuller (FUL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34, Briefing.com reports. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. HB Fuller updated its FY19 guidance to $3.15 to $3.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. HB Fuller has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HB Fuller in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 3,215 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $157,084.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 13,205 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $638,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

