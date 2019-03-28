Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Gerresheimer (GXI)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.34 ($79.46).

Shares of GXI stock opened at €67.50 ($78.49) on Monday. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a 12 month high of €80.25 ($93.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

