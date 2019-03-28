Harvest Gold (HVG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Harvest Gold Corp. (CVE:HVG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 195000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.69.

About Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG)

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds an option to acquire 80% interest in the Cerro Cascaron gold/silver project that covers an area of 69 square kilometers located in Mexico. Harvest Gold Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

