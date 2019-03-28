Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39.20 ($0.51), with a volume of 100481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 million and a PE ratio of 8.80.

Get Hansard Global alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.87%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/hansard-global-hsd-sets-new-52-week-low-at-39-00.html.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.