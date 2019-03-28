Hansard Global (HSD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.00

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39.20 ($0.51), with a volume of 100481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).
The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 million and a PE ratio of 8.80.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.87%.
Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.
