Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,737,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,339,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 65,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $262,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 79,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 138,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $2,412,771.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,946,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $326,411.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $139.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Chubb from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/hancock-whitney-corp-trims-position-in-chubb-ltd-cb.html.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.