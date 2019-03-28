Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,843 Shares of Textron Inc. (TXT)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Textron by 20.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 80.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,013,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 453,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Textron by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,084,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,957,000 after acquiring an additional 255,798 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Textron by 11.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at about $1,068,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.67. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 150,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $8,268,439.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,495 shares in the company, valued at $38,940,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $246,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,112 shares of company stock worth $25,222,635. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on Textron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

