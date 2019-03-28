Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Position in NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $105,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,715,490.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 18,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $732,068.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,695. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG opened at $42.82 on Thursday. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.78.

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Macquarie set a $48.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

