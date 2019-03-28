Hancock Whitney Corp Has $951,000 Stake in Belden Inc. (BDC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of Belden worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.78 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Longbow Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.27 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Belden to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

BDC opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $655.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.84 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Belden announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

