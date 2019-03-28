Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Stake Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1,486.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 558,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 523,131 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D acquired 951,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $19,010,082.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,892.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 1,003,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $19,375,617.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,436.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,978,829 shares of company stock valued at $101,772,309 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAIN opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $584.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.21.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

