Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Position Boosted by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Guaranty Bancorp were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,133,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,133,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancorp by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 429,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 339,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,180,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBNK remained flat at $$20.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Guaranty Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

