GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTT. Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GTT Communications from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on GTT Communications from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE GTT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.42. 141,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. GTT Communications has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.42.

In other GTT Communications news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $115,834.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 468,606 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,709.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $10,980,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,103,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,177,130 and have sold 31,833 shares valued at $918,655. 23.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,894,000 after buying an additional 1,287,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,777,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,944,000 after purchasing an additional 814,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,777,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,944,000 after purchasing an additional 814,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,758,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,081 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

