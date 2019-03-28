GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 304,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 84,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Antares Pharma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,487,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 84,181 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 112.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 941,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 497,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,385,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,258,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.62. Antares Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 10.25%.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Antares Pharma from $5.25 to $5.65 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Antares Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.99 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

