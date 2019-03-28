Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 232.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,533,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,788,000 after buying an additional 104,092 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 252,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,050,000 after buying an additional 99,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 255,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,509,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter valued at $2,535,000. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASR shares. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

NYSE:ASR opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.49. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52-week low of $127.95 and a 52-week high of $212.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/grupo-aeroportuario-dl-srst-sab-cv-asr-shares-bought-by-nuveen-asset-management-llc.html.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.