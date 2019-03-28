Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $163.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.37 and a fifty-two week high of $172.44.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.78.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

