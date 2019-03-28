Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GHL. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Sandler O’Neill cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE GHL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.14. 219,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,001. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.22). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President David Wyles sold 33,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $836,894.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,072.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,430,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after buying an additional 332,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after buying an additional 332,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 714,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 388,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,717 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

