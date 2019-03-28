Green Plains Partners (GPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

GPP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Green Plains Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Green Plains Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of GPP opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $365.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $23.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.12 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 55.27% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 11,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $181,387.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPP. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

