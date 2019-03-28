Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.94 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

In other news, Director John R. Farris acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,570 shares in the company, valued at $814,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 6,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $55,453.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 40,197 shares of company stock valued at $359,873. 52.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,503,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,201,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 756,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 221,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 167,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $453.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.69. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

