Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of LiveRamp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $46,180,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $119,231,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $894,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $3,409,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $699,000.

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RAMP opened at $53.74 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $80.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.86 million.

In other news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 14,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $872,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 106,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $5,615,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

