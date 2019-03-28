Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,936 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $126,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $278,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,268.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,877. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $72.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.69 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

