Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (GLDD) Stake Boosted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,998 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.54% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,976,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,899,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLDD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,645.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 295,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $2,448,650.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $296,914.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,444,957 shares of company stock worth $12,150,187. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $564.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.67. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.55 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

