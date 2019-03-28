Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Position Cut by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the quarter. Gray Television comprises 1.8% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned 0.15% of Gray Television worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gray Television by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gray Television in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Gray Television had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

