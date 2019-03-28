Grand City Properties (GYC) PT Set at €23.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.74) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GYC. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.30 ($27.09) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.83 ($28.88).

Grand City Properties stock opened at €21.56 ($25.07) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

