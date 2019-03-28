Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in WEX Inc (WEX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WEX by 41.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $182,577.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David G. Cooper sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $31,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,244 shares of company stock worth $229,713 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WEX opened at $188.26 on Thursday. WEX Inc has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. WEX had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.27.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

