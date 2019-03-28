Golden Leaf (GLH) Shares Down 3.8%

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (CNSX:GLH) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 327,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Golden Leaf Company Profile (CNSX:GLH)
Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products. The company also research and development; ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate; ownership and leasing of capital equipment; and medical marijuana patient consulting activities.
