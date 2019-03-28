Gold Fields (GFI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Get Gold Fields alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on Gold Fields and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

GFI traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 5,009,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,963. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of -1.05. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 46.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 512,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 162,682 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 11.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,472,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 150,431 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,856,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,038,000 after buying an additional 1,009,996 shares in the last quarter. 41.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Fields (GFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.