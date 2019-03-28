GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 228,664 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter.

GLYC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.74. 3,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,406. The company has a market cap of $533.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.76. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

