Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Position in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Adobe by 24,198.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,660,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,501,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,000,828,000 after acquiring an additional 349,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,000,828,000 after acquiring an additional 349,019 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,101,137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,059,041,000 after acquiring an additional 249,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23,384.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 8,928,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890,092 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $781,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,073,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $520,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,441.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,607 shares of company stock valued at $71,220,683. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,828. The company has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.56.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

