Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,085,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,373 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,413,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,130,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,490,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,215,000 after purchasing an additional 351,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,663,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,588,000 after purchasing an additional 652,528 shares during the last quarter.

BND remained flat at $$81.21 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,394. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.46 and a 52 week high of $81.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

