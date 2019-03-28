Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.48. 1,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,358. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.49 and a 52 week high of $178.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

