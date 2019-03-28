Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 182.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $175,689.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.66 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $90.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

