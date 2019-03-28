Gildan Activewear (GIL) PT Raised to C$48.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.96. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$33.03 and a twelve month high of C$49.50.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$981.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$934.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.08999993602482 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

In other news, Director Michael Hoffman sold 35,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.41, for a total value of C$1,647,740.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,056 shares in the company, valued at C$1,394,898.96. Also, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.21, for a total value of C$3,540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,093,826.25. Insiders sold 120,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,591 over the last 90 days.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

