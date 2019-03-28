Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Holdings Increased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,388 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gibraltar Industries worth $59,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 360.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.53. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $49.10.
Several research firms have weighed in on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
