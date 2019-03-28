Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Holdings Increased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,388 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gibraltar Industries worth $59,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 360.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.53. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

