Giant (GIC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36,257.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00007008 BTC on major exchanges including $11.91, $7.59, $70.83 and $13.92. Giant has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $36,257.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00068101 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00035319 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006591 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 4,361,159 coins and its circulating supply is 4,211,159 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.59, $10.42, $18.98, $33.89, $24.71, $50.68, $31.10, $20.33, $70.83, $13.92, $11.91 and $5.63. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

