Gevo (GEVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.21), Morningstar.com reports. Gevo had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million.
NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,729. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $18.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.96.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gevo by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Gevo by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gevo by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Gevo by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gevo by 4,086.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 151,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.
See Also: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.