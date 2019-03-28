Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 7,013 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,316 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $35,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of First Solar by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,191 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,572 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in First Solar by 730.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,425 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 105,050 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $344,808.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,808.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $64,330.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,887 shares in the company, valued at $455,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,662 shares of company stock worth $458,862. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.57. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.15). First Solar had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

