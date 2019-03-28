Geode Capital Management LLC Has $37.18 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,788 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Rayonier worth $37,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,755,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,755,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,986 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2,669.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,222 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,119,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,464,000 after acquiring an additional 748,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,819,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after acquiring an additional 506,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.68. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.34 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.71%.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Rayonier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rayonier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.98 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.49.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

