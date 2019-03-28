Geode Capital Management LLC Has $36.49 Million Holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,356,948 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 108,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $36,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,486,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,448.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,071,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,392 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 987,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 630,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,809,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,124,000 after acquiring an additional 504,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 579,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 291,928 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $215.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

FULT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

