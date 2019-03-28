Geode Capital Management LLC Has $36.02 Million Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,029 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $36,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 181,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,165,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,179,000 after purchasing an additional 117,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $315,317.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,180 shares in the company, valued at $626,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

