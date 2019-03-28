Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 95,121 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,015 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,121 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $38,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,358,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,540,000 after purchasing an additional 526,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,507,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,578,000 after acquiring an additional 220,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,507,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,578,000 after acquiring an additional 220,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.02 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

