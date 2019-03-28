General Electric (GE) Holdings Reduced by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 166,910 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in General Electric by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $9.96 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “General Electric (GE) Holdings Reduced by MAI Capital Management” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/general-electric-ge-holdings-reduced-by-mai-capital-management.html.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.