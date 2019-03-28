Gem Diamonds (GEMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 120 ($1.57).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gem Diamonds currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 122.50 ($1.60).

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

LON:GEMD opened at GBX 94.40 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 million and a PE ratio of 5.16. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.63).

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.